2021 General Assembly

Bills limiting no-knock warrants, increasing support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and investing in west Louisville became law in…
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear praised the Republican-led legislature for funding broadband, water and school construction projects with Kentucky’s share of…
Kentucky lawmakers reshaped state government during this year’s legislative session, limiting Gov. Andy Beshear’s powers while shifting authority to the…
Kentucky lawmakers revived a bill limiting no-knock warrants on the last day of the legislative session.Senate Bill 4 falls short of what people…
Lawmakers advanced a last-minute bill funding a year of full-day kindergarten, money to repay Kentucky’s unemployment insurance loan and more funds to…
Kentucky 120 United, the public education advocacy group that led mass teacher sickouts in 2018 and 2019, is unionizing.“We seek better. We seek more. We…
Kentucky lawmakers voted to override most of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes on the second-to-last day in this year’s legislative session, securing…
Future public school teachers will have less generous retirement benefits, and families in some counties will soon be able to apply for private-school…
A bill requiring constables to receive training before they can wield police powers narrowly advanced on the second-to-last day of this year’s legislative…
Kentucky lawmakers will return for the final two days of this year’s legislative session on Monday and Tuesday to consider overriding Gov. Andy Beshear’s…