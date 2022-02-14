2020 Tennessee legislature

-
Medicaid expansion remains a long shot in Tennessee. But a key lawmaker is pledging to give it a fair hearing this year.Details of the bill haven’t been…
A Republican lawmaker wants a monument representative of the civil rights movement to be erected in the state Capitol.Rep. Sabi Kumar, R-Springfield, told…
The price of insulin would be capped in Tennessee under a new bi-partisan plan. The state would join just two others that have tried to restrict what…
Democrats in the Tennessee General Assembly are calling on Gov. Bill Lee to increase the state’s spending on public schools.They claim an increase in the…
More details are coming out as Tennessee prepares to launch the Education Savings Account program in Shelby and Davidson counties.In a legislative hearing…
The Tennessee Senate reconvened Tuesday and jumped into one of the most controversial issues left over from last year. Lawmakers approved a measure that…
Two Republican lawmakers want to give the legislature the power to decide whether refugees should be allowed to resettle in Tennessee.The bill, filed by…