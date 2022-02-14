2019 Kentucky Primary

-
As Democrats and Republicans in Kentucky head to the polls on Tuesday, May 21 to vote in the primary election for governor and other state officers, many…
With the primary election just a few days away, Daviess County is short 20 poll workers. The shortage of poll workers is a statewide issue, but Daviess…
Kentucky's chief election official is projecting about 12.5% of the state's registered voters will turn out for next week's primary election.Secretary of…
Six of the eight candidates for Kentucky governor are scheduled to take part in a forum April 11 in Lexington that will stream live on Facebook. The forum…
State Sen. Whitney Westerfield has dropped out of the race for Kentucky attorney general, citing time constraints from his role in the…