2019 General Assembly

Kentucky’s Republican-dominated legislature has convened to consider Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposal to help regional universities and “quasi” state agencies…
The Kentucky State Police agency says it’s not taking a position for, or against, a new law that allows citizens to carry a concealed firearm without a…
Nearly 200 bills passed out of the Kentucky legislature this year and most of them will go into effect on Thursday.The new laws include a “constitutional…
Gov. Matt Bevin has crafted a new version of the pension bill he vetoed last month and is expected to call a special session for lawmakers to consider the…
When Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed the pension bill that passed out of the legislature last month, he promised to call lawmakers back to Frankfort to do it all…
Gov. Matt Bevin is feuding with the Republican leaders of the state legislature after he vetoed the pension bill that passed on the last day of this…
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet has subpoenaed Jefferson County Public Schools, in relation to teacher-led sickouts that forced the school district to close…
Kentucky’s Republican-controlled legislature approved four anti-abortion measures this session, all of which were signed into law by Republican Gov. Matt…
For as many education bills that Kentucky lawmakers passed in the 2019 legislative session, many other proposed measures failed.Whether some of these…
On the final day of Kentucky’s legislative session, lawmakers passed major financial legislation dealing with pensions and taxes, and a host of other…