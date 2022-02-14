2019 Fancy Farm

-
It was 90 degrees in the shade at Fancy Farm, but Christina Trosper was still sporting her Russian-style “Say Nyet To Moscow Mitch” fur hat.“My hat is an…
-
At this year’s Fancy Farm picnic, Kentucky politicians tried to sandbag their opponents by tying them to national issues.Republicans warned that Democrats…
-
A black Democratic Kentucky lawmaker who was told by a white Republican colleague to “sit down” during a heated moment in the during this year’s…
-
Saturday is the annual Fancy Farm political speaking picnic, where Kentucky’s elected officials and candidates hurl insults at each other in front of a…
-
Gov. Matt Bevin will return to the Fancy Farm picnic stage this summer after a two year absence from Kentucky’s premier political event.Bevin has…