2018 election

Marsy’s Law will go before the Kentucky Supreme Court on Friday, three months after the state's voters approved the measure as a constitutional amendment.…
A recount in a contested Kentucky state House race where a Democrat was elected by a one-vote margin has ended in a tie.Owensboro Democrat Jim Glenn…
A Kentucky Democrat elected to the state House of Representatives by one vote says a Republican's challenge of the election results should be…
A Republican state lawmaker in Kentucky says he will challenge the results of an election he lost by one vote.Kentucky state Rep. DJ Johnson lost to…
Mary Beverly Goetz is 76, uses a walker and recently had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. Worried her health issues would prevent her from voting for…
The Kentucky Secretary of State is ordering a recanvass of all votes cast last week in a state House race in Owensboro.The Democratic challenger defeated…
Republicans held onto their majorities in the Kentucky legislature in the Nov. 6 midterm election, while the Democrats’ efforts for a 'blue wave' didn’t…
Many counties in Kentucky had a voter turnout in the Nov. 6 midterm election close to the statwide turnout of 47 percent reported by the state Board of…
The “Blue Wave” that broke in some midterm races around the country hit a “Red Wall” in the Ohio Valley, and while the Democrats will take control of the…