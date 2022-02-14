2017 Fancy Farm

-
Andy Beshear says he has not decided if he will run for governor in 2019, but his tax returns tell a different story.Kentucky's Democratic attorney…
-
Even though there aren’t any major elections this year to stoke the political flames, Kentucky politicians had plenty of rhetoric to hurl at each other at…
-
The Fancy Farm Picnic kicks off Saturday in Graves County in far-west Kentucky. The annual political speaking event takes place in the afternoon, drawing…
-
Kentucky Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is skipping this year's Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County. In a statement from her office,…