-
Although the 2016 General Assembly ended back in April, its effects will be felt in mid-July, when a bevy of laws go into effect.Most new laws are given a…
-
With the first three months of lobbyist reports in for this year’s legislative session, it looks like total spending will easily surpass the previous…
-
Wednesday is the last day for Gov. Matt Bevin to veto all or part of bills that passed on the final day of the legislative session, including the state…
-
A bill that would have enacted transparency measures for Kentucky’s ailing pension systems failed to pass this legislative session, despite a last-minute…
-
The 2016 General Assembly achieved its main goal—passing a two year state budget—at the last minute of the session, but the legislature also passed well…
-
10:40 p.m.: The state legislature approved a two-year, $21.5 billion budget that delivers deep cuts to state programs while putting more than $1.2 billion…
-
On Friday, lawmakers have one last opportunity to approve bills, override vetoes and — most importantly — pass a state budget before the legislative…
-
State lawmakers have come to an agreement on a budget that makes nearly across-the-board spending cuts, enacts performance funding for higher education…
-
Budget negotiations are scheduled to resume in Frankfort this afternoon. Lawmakers have only hours to hammer out a final compromise in time for the end of…
-
Gov. Matt Bevin has signed a bill that will allow some Class D felonies to be cleared from criminal records five years after a sentence is completed.The…