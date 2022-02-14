2012 Elections

-
A published report says three agencies are investigating allegations that a former state official pressured workers to contribute to the re-election…
Kentucky Democrats successfully defended their control of the state House -- but they're now stranded on a political island. It appears that Republicans…
A longtime member of the Kentucky Senate and a political newcomer running for the state House aren't conceding after Tuesday's election results showed…
Anti-gambling forces were heartened by an election that ousted a handful of legislative incumbents who had voted for failed casino and slots bills in…
Democratic Rep. Ben Chandler's defeat in his re-election bid Tuesday won't hinder the Kentucky Democratic Party in future years, a party leader said. But…
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes had predicted Kentucky's voter turnout Tuesday would be as high as 64%. But according to the Secretary of…
Republicans in the U.S. Senate are just as anxious to know the outcome of their races as they are for the White House. A Senate takeover is highly…
Kentucky Republicans haven’t tried to keep secret the fact they want to win control of the state House for the first time since the early 1920’s. To do…
Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben Chandler, in a tight race with Republican challenger Andy Barr, tried to shirk President Barack Obama's shadow during the final…
A lawsuit questioning the residency of Democratic State Rep. Dennis Horlander is seeking to provide a surprise boost to the GOP’s goal of taking control…