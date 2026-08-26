NPR Arts & Life Drag performer remembers Dolly Parton WBUR Published August 26, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 10:14 Chris Pizzello/APA wand with a star is placed over Dolly Parton's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP) Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jason CoZmo, who has impersonated Dolly Parton for two decades, about what Parton meant to him. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2026 WBUR