Wait Wait for July 18. 2026: With Not My Job guest Vicki Peterson

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Tom Papa, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Vicki Peterson and panelists Alonzo Bodden, Helen Hong, and Dulcé Sloan. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Just When You Thought It Was Safe To Go Back To The Salad Bar, A Presidential Spat, and The Next Pumpkin Spice

Panel Questions

Armpit of Despair

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell us three stories about something new in funerals, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Vicki Peterson, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and co-founder of The Bangles, answers our questions about mummies

Vicki Peterson co-founded the Bangles with her sister and some friends in high school, and went on to become one of the biggest acts of the 80s. She's now writing and performing with her husband, John Cowsill. But, can she answer our three questions about mummies?

Panel Questions

Jungle Gym, Haute Happy Meal

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Work Doh, Sweet Workout Bro, and Barnyard Couture

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, what'll be the big surprise at the World Cup final?

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