'Wait Wait' for June 27, 2026: With Not My Job guest Stephen Malkmus

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Stephen Malkmus and panelists Emmy Blotnick, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Gianmarco Soresi. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Pool Problems; Don't Forget to Hydrate; The Rise of Hot Podium Guy

Panel Questions

TSA Gets A Dressing Down

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about game shows in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Stephen Malmus, lead singer and guitarist for Pavement, answers our questions about road construction

Indie rock legend and founder of Pavement, Stephen Malkmus, joins us to play a game called, "Pavement repairs are underway!" Three questions about road construction.

Panel Questions

The Battle Over A Home Sale; The Best Three Words To Get Over A Loss and Out of a Meeting?; A New Job in the Dating World

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Good News For Gym Slobs; Cruisin' For A Tattooin'; Fringe Food Benefits

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will find after the reflecting pool is emptied

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