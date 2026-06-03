Chef José Andrés on humanitarian work, new cookbook and appearing in a Marvel comic

James Beard Award-winning chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés was at the WBUR Festival in Boston this past weekend.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young sat down with Andrés for a talk about his humanitarian work, his new cookbook “Spain My Way: Eat, Drink, and Cook Like a Spaniard,” and his appearance in the Marvel comic “Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish.”

/ The cover of "Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish" featuring chef José Andrés. (Courtesy of Mike Mignola)

By José Andrés

Chicken croquetas

Bullit de peix (fish stew)

From “Spain My Way: Eat, Drink, and Cook Like a Spaniard” by José Andrés with Sam Chapple-Sokol. Copyright © 2026 by José Andrés. Excerpted by permission of Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR