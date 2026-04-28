As Mount Everest season opens, climber is 'concerned but confident' about reaching the summit

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with American mountaineer Ryan Waters on Mount Everest and mountaineering journalist Angela Benavides about this year’s climbing season on the world’s highest peak, which, until Tuesday, was imperiled because of a huge and unstable ice block that was preventing climbers from making it to Camp 1. Sherpas have found a way around it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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