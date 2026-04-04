'Wait Wait' for April 4, 2026: With Not My Job guest Olivia Munn

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Negin Farsad, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Olivia Munn and panelists Rachel Coster, Peter Grosz, and Joyelle Nicole Johnson. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Final Frontier...Again; POTUS at the SCOTUS; It's All Happening at the Zoo

Panel Questions

TMZ Gets Political

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about someone's crazy four day experience, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Your Friends and Neighbors' Olivia Munn answers our questions about Friends and Neighbours

Olivia Munn, one of the stars of Apple TV+'s Your Friends and Neighbors, plays our game called "Our Friends and Neighbors" Three questions about the sitcom Friends and soap opera Neighbours

Panel Questions

A Loud Way To Get Clean; How Many Kickstarters Must One Man Have

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Another Reason To Get Off Your Phone; A Jolt of Exercise and The World's Grossest Car.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after turning up at the Supreme Court, what surprising place where we see Trump next?



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