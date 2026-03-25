Lowriding culture takes center stage at the Smithsonian

To mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, we’re cataloging 25 objects that define the country’s history.

Lowriders have long turned city streets into moving works of art. Now, a new exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution is tracing the history of lowriding from its roots in Chicano communities to its influence on art and activism.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan spoke with Anthea Hartig, director of the National Museum of American History, about perhaps the most famous lowrider of all time, “Gypsy Rose.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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