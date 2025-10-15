© 2025 WKU Public Radio
How some Texas churches are stepping up to provide ESL instruction to immigrant parishioners

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 15, 2025 at 10:48 AM CDT

Some protestant churches in Texas are quietly embracing a new mission: providing ESL instruction to immigrants after the Trump administration, during the summer, prohibited using government dollars to fund programs benefiting people without lawful presence in the U.S. Baptist churches in Plano, Waco and Austin, say they’re seeing rising enrollment.

The Texas Standard’s Sarah Asch reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.


