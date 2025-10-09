© 2025 WKU Public Radio
László Krasznahorkai wins 2025 Nobel Prize in literature

By Neda Ulaby,
Elizabeth Blair
Published October 9, 2025 at 3:52 AM CDT
Hungarian László Krasznahorkai has won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature.
The Nobel Committee announced Thursday that 71 year old Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai has won the 2025 Nobel Prize in literature. He is known for postmodern and apocalyptic novels and novellas like Satantango and The Melancholy of Resistance.

In a statement the committee says it is honoring Krasznahorkai "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art".

The Nobel Prize is worth $1.2 million. There have been 118 Nobel Prizes in literature awarded since 1901. Past winners include Doris Lessing, Alice Munro and Derek Walcott.

