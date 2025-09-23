'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' opens a magical door ... to nowhere

TERRY GROSS, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. In the new romantic fantasy film "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey," Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie play two lonely strangers who wind up traveling together in a rental car with a magical GPS. The movie, which also features Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, was directed by Korean American filmmaker Kogonada, who previously made the independent dramas "Columbus" and "After Yang." Our film critic Justin Chang has this review.

JUSTIN CHANG, BYLINE: I have a real affection for stories in which ordinary-looking doors show up in the middle of nowhere and become portals to another realm or dimension. It could be the wardrobe that leads to the wintry woods of Narnia, or the doors that form an elaborate teleportation network in films like "Monsters, Inc." or the Japanese anime "Suzume." One of the reasons I was curious to see "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" is that it repurposes what is essentially a children's fantasy device for a grown-up audience. It's a drama about love, loss and the fear of commitment with a let's go on an adventure twist, like "Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind" by way of "The Phantom Tollbooth." I wish it were remotely as good as that sounds.

The movie was written by Seth Reiss of the recent haute cuisine horror satire "The Menu." And from the beginning, it's awash in strained whimsy. We're in an unidentified city where rain showers erupt out of nowhere and everyone packs perfectly color-coordinated umbrellas. Colin Farrell plays a single guy named David, who's heading to a friend's wedding hundreds of miles away when he runs into car trouble. Off he goes to rent a new one at an eccentric agency run by Kevin Kline and a randomly German-accented Phoebe Waller-Bridge. They give him a car with a GPS that spouts cryptic directions and at one point asks, do you want to go on a big, bold, beautiful journey? David says yes. It soon becomes clear that this journey will be undertaken with Sarah, played by Margot Robbie, whom David meets and flirts awkwardly with at the wedding. Like David, Sarah is single and has little interest in jumping into a relationship.

But that begins to change as the two take the scenic route back to their home city. Along the way, the GPS steers them toward those magical doors, one after the other, which lead them both into scenes from the past. One door goes to a lighthouse that David remembers seeing as a child. Another opens into an art museum that Sarah used to visit with her mother. Still another leads to a fateful night when young David played the lead role in his high school musical and was rejected by the girl he loved. In this scene, David, standing in for his 15-year-old self, tells Sarah about the torment he's about to reexperience.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY")

COLIN FARRELL: (As David) That night - I mean tonight, I go home and I don't even get out of my costume. I go up to my playroom. I plant myself face down on the couch, and I cry.

MARGOT ROBBIE: (As Sarah) You had a playroom?

FARRELL: (As David) I cry so hard. Jesus. God, it feels like it - oh, it feels exactly like it felt that night.

ROBBIE: (As Sarah) OK. Well...

FARRELL: (As David) Except now I know it's worse. No, 'cause I know she's going to just destroy me all over again.

ROBBIE: (As Sarah) OK. Just don't tell her you love her.

FARRELL: (As David) But I have to.

ROBBIE: (As Sarah) Why? You just said that you know that she's not going to say it back.

FARRELL: (As David) Maybe she will.

ROBBIE: (As Sarah) She won't.

FARRELL: (As David) I have to.

CHANG: There's something low-key charming about how matter-of-factly David and Sarah submit to all this quasi-therapeutic enchantment without asking too many questions. They're willing to go along for the ride, and so we go along with them up to a point. There are touching moments here and there, like when David finds himself comforting his dad, then a nervous new father played by Hamish Linklater, or when Sarah gets to be 12 again and relive a precious evening with her mom - that's Lily Rabe - before her untimely death. But even these poignant scenes feel like laborious steppingstones en route to a predictable outcome - David and Sarah are meant to be together and should just get over their commitment phobia already and take the plunge.

There's nothing wrong with that. Most romantic comedies come to similar conclusions. But hearing the characters talk so relentlessly about their relationship hang-ups and parent issues would be a drag, even without all these supernatural visual aids. And while Farrell and Robbie are both as likable as ever, the dynamic feels lopsided, mainly because Sarah's character is so poorly written. Not long after they meet, she tells David that she's bad news and will only hurt him like she's hurt every other man she's been with. Sarah represents another kind of fantasy, the kind that's meant to titillate and moralize at the same time.

Perhaps the most mystifying thing about "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" is that it was directed by Kogonada, one of the most interesting and philosophical voices to emerge in recent American independent cinema. He previously directed Colin Farrell in the lovely sci-fi drama "After Yang," and he made an exquisite debut with "Columbus" about two young people bonding over a shared love of modern architecture. Like those films, "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" wants to engage us in heady conceits, transport us to another place and say something about how we forge lasting relationships and memories. But not even Kogonada's elegant shot compositions or his skill with actors can work wonders with a script this hopeless. It's a magical doorway to nowhere.

GROSS: Justin Chang is a film critic for The New Yorker. He reviewed "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey."

Tomorrow on FRESH AIR, we'll talk about what the First Amendment and freedom of the press mean now during President Trump's second term. Our guest will be Marty Baron, former editor of The Washington Post, and Adam Liptak, who covers the courts for The New York Times and is also a lawyer who previously represented the Times. I hope you'll join us.

(SOUNDBITE OF MICHEL CAMILO'S "ISLAND BEAT")

GROSS: To keep up with what's on the show and get highlights of our interviews, follow us on Instagram at @nprfreshair.

FRESH AIR's executive producer is Danny Miller. Our technical director and engineer is Audrey Bentham. Our managing producer is Sam Briger. Our interviews and reviews are produced and edited by Phyllis Myers, Roberta Shorrock, Ann Marie Baldonado, Lauren Krenzel, Monique Nazareth, Thea Chaloner, Susan Nyakundi and Anna Bauman. Our digital media producer is Molly Seavy-Nesper. Our consulting visual producer is Hope Wilson. Therese Madden directed today's show. Our co-host is Tonya Mosley. I'm Terry Gross.

(SOUNDBITE OF MICHEL CAMILO'S "ISLAND BEAT") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.