Jenny Han is an expert in embarrassment

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: As of this summer, I am officially the parent of a teenager. And I am ready for all the beauty and emotional messiness that this experience will bring — because we all know that this stage of life is intense. The rampant insecurity about our bodies, our social status, our parents' expectations — I remember all of that, and personally, I was desperate to just get on the other side of adolescence.

Jenny Han also struggled with parts of her teenage years, but instead of locking it all away in some mental box and moving on with her life, Jenny MADE it her life. Her books are a modern take on the timeless challenges of growing up. And, yes, that includes the ecstasy and agony of a first love.

Her bestselling series include To All the Boys and The Summer I Turned Pretty, both of which were turned into shows or feature films. Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty comes out on Prime Video July 16.

