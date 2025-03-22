'Wait Wait' for March 22, 2025: Live in Orlando with Moe Wagner!

This week's show was recorded in Orlando with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Moe Wagner and panelists Eugene Cordero, Paula Poundstone, and Alonzo Bodden. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Home Again!; Top Secret File Sharing; Prepare for Love

Panel Questions

The Centenarian Truth Squad

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about people who unexpectedly showed up on TV, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Orlando Magic's Moe Wagner answers our questions about 7Eleven

One of shining stars of the Orlando Magic, Moe Wagner went from high school in Germany to the University of Michigan to the NBA. He's 6'11", but what does he know about 7Eleven?

HOW'S THE GUY WHO INVENTED PIRATE'S BOOTY DOING?

Questions about the unique life of Robert Erlich

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Penguin's Go Out In Style; A Weiner Wonder; Shake it Off!

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that they're back on Earth, where will Butch and Sunny get stuck next.



Copyright 2025 NPR