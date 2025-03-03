Is 'Flow' scary for young kids? The animated Oscar winner has some dark themes

The animated film Flow just won an Oscar — but it might be too dark for some kids.

NPR's Bob Mondello called Flow "the most breathtaking cat video in history." But the dangers the star feline faces during the course of 84 minutes might be a bit too breathtaking for some children.

The wordless movie follows a cat that is chased by a pack of dogs and nearly drowns in a flood. There are no humans to help save the cat or any of the other animals from peril.

Parent Philip Sledge said he thinks Flow is a masterpiece, but watching it with his kids was "kind of a mistake," he wrote on the entertainment website Cinemablend , where he's a content producer. He told NPR that his 9-year-old daughter burst into tears when the floodwaters started to rise.

"She was worried about all the animals," he said, "and we actually had to pause the movie and speak with her and be like, 'Hey this is an animated movie. No cats or dogs or any other animals were harmed.' "

Common Sense Media gives Flow five stars and recommends the movie for children 6+. The organization comes up with appropriate ages using a rubric "developed with child development experts," said editorial director Betsy Bozdech.

Among other criteria, they look at "what levels of tension and scariness are appropriate for which ages," she said.

Commenters on the Common Sense Media website rate the appropriate age for Flow as slightly higher, at 7+ on average.

Commenter Sandra D. called Flow a "gorgeous movie," but wrote that her 11-year-old "was in my lap sobbing, and tears flowed on and off throughout the remainder of the movie."

The animals in Flow squabble, face terror, but they also work together to survive.

Ultimately parents and caregivers need to "make the decision that's right for their family," said Bozdech.

"What is going to work for some kids will not work for others because every kid is a little bit different."

Bozdech recommended adults watch screen content with their children. A movie like Flow, she said, is "a great opportunity to let kids experience some uncomfortable emotions when they're in a safe environment to do so."

Jennifer Vanasco edited the audio and digital versions of this story.

