On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each one conceals the name of part of the human body in consecutive letters. Every answer has five or more letters.



Ex. Jethro ate a pear. —> THROAT

Take the fastest highway home. You might see a wolf in Germany. My office will compel visitors to show ID. Iowa is the first state to vote. Can a model with a mustache eke out a living? Fix your shirt before heading out. Last night I watched a "Sopranos" triligy. You should erase your work if you mess up. Scientists in the lab do mental work You can get a skin test in Estonia

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Greg Smith, of Roscoe, Ill. Think of a popular singer whose first and last names each have two syllables. Drop the second syllable from each name and you'll be left with the piece of a toy. What singer is this?

Challenge answer: Dolly Parton —> doll part

Winner: Lauren Cusitello of San Deigo, Calif.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Lindsay Terrien, of Chicago. Name a part of the human body in seven letters. Add a B and rearrange the result it to get another part of the human body.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, February 6th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2025 NPR