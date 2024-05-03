Which celebrity feud escalated this week? Find out in the news quiz

This week, students and former presidents loudly protested. Abortion bans were repealed and went into effect. There were questions: Who's this guy? Who will pay? Why are these so bad? And what is May Day, other than a day in May?

In other quiz news, our friends at Goats and Soda have put together a test of your pathogen transmission knowledge. It's difficult! Come back here for an easier go ... if you've been paying attention, that is.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...