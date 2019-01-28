© 2022 WKU Public Radio
NPR Arts & Life

What Is Love? Teachers, Share This Prompt With Your Students

By Laura Roman
Published January 28, 2019 at 4:00 AM CST
NPR's Morning Edition is asking kids and students to write a poem with the prompt, "Love is."
Love is on the air.

Or at least, it will be soon.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, NPR's Morning Edition is asking teachers to give the following prompt to their students: "Love is ... "

Fill in the blank. Have your students write a line or a whole poem, and then submit their responses. The poems could be used in an upcoming segment with poet Kwame Alexander on Morning Edition.

You can submit your class responses in the form below or here. If you'd like, you can also submit the responses through a voice memo — please upload the voice memo in the form below or here.

This callout closed on Feb. 14, 2019.

Laura Roman
