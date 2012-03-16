Wanted: 'Muses And Metaphors' In 140 Characters

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And now we have a programming note. April is coming and it's not just bringing showers. It's bringing poetry. Here at TELL ME MORE, we will once again commemorate National Poetry Month with "Muses and Metaphor," a series combining two of our passions, poetry and social media, and we need your help.

Go to Twitter and tweet us your original poetry using fewer than 140 characters and the hash tag #tmmpoetry. And just as we did last year, we have asked Washington, D.C.-based poet and performer Holly Bass to review the submissions and work with us to select our favorites.

And to give you just a little taste of what we're looking for, let's listen to a couple of the poetic tweets we aired last year. Remember, these are short, so listen carefully.

KATELYN COWAN: (Unintelligible) mouth like a wooden box, imperfect viola with the neck cut off, biding time 'til the hard spots swallowing eggs, time.

ERIC COBB MILLER: Delicious, capricious and surreptitious, tinted and printed with a muse's cues. A dream slipped over me and settled within.

MARTIN: Those were poetic tweets from Katelyn Cowan(ph) and Eric Cobb Miller(ph). And you can start sending us your poetic tweets at #tmmpoetry right now. If your poem is chosen, we will help you record it. Throughout the month of April, we will broadcast your poetic tweets. To learn more, go to NPR.org. Select TELL ME MORE from the Program page and read about it on our blog. Get writing.