Dance Theater Of Harlem Flies High At 40

Back in 1969, ballet wasn't seen as a dance form normally associated with African Americans. But against the backdrop of the continuing fight for civil rights, one man was inspired to change that view.

Now, 40 years later, the Dance Theatre of Harlem has seen thousands of black and Latino students pass through its doors, and it continues to push the boundaries of ballet.

Tony Cox talks with co-founder, Arthur Mitchell, and former prima ballerina, Virginia Johnson.

