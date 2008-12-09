Sam Waterston Brings 'Law & Order' As Jack McCoy

For 15 seasons, actor Sam Waterston has portrayed prosecutor Jack McCoy on NBC's Law & Order. He has been nominated for six Emmy Awards, three for his work on Law & Order. Waterston has also appeared in a number of movies, including The Killing Fields, for which he received an Oscar nomination.

He talks about his experience playing a character who has aged — and evolved — on television. "This is sort of a unique experience that I'm having," he observes, "where I'm allowed to grow older and change jobs within the same fiction."

