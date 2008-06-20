© 2022 WKU Public Radio
NPR Arts & Life

How to Make a Painting Last Forever

Published June 20, 2008 at 9:00 AM CDT

Light, temperature and air pollution can wreck works of art. How do museums protect and preserve artistic and historic artifacts for the ages? It's a complicated field, including everything from studying the chemical makeup of paints to optimizing the temperature, humidity and lighting conditions in museum galleries. Timothy P. Whalen, director of the Getty Conservation Institute, and James Druzik, senior scientist at the Getty Conservation Institute, talk about the fine art of art preservation.

