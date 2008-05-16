Summary Judgment: From 'Garcia Girls' to 'Caspian'

ALEX CHADWICK, host:

I'm Madeleine Brand. Well, it's not here yet. You have to wait one more week, until the summer blockbuster Indiana Jones hits theaters. Meanwhile, searching for fashion, and a father, and a dreamy prince, are all possibilities this weekend at the movies.

CHADWICK: Two are smaller indie films. One could bring in some royal box-office figures. Here with slate.com summary judgment is Mark Jordan Legan.

MARK JORDAN LEGAN: A film starring America Ferrera, TV's Ugly Betty, is getting a re-release because of Ferrera's new popularity. The indie comedy, "How the Garcia Girls Spent Their Summer," focuses on three generations, dealing with love and romance during a heat wave. Elizabeth Pena also stars.

(Soundbite of movie "How the Garcia Girls Spent Their Summer")

Unidentified Actress #1: How can you go out in public dressing like that?

Unidentified Actress #2: What's wrong with wearing this?

Unidentified Actress #1: I can see everything in that dress.

Ms. AMERICA FERRERA: (As Blanca) You should just wear a thong, because then you wouldn't see the underwear line, or you could just wear no underwear.

LEGAN: The critics feel like flirting with these Garcia girls. The Chicago Tribune gushes a subtly, beautiful tapestry, that's both entertaining and deeply effecting, and Film Thread calls it a quaint little film that's easily overlooked, but a savory lazy day treat, if noticed and given a chance. Next up in limited release, is the foreign drama "Sangre de Mi Sangre," where a young Mexican immigrant travels to New York City to find the father he's never met, only to fall victim to a con man.

(Soundbite of film "Sangre de Mi Sangre")

Unidentified Actor #1: Hey.

Unidentified Actor #2: Senor? Papa?

LEGAN: The nation's critics praised, and slammed the film, which won the Sundance Grand Jury prize a few years back. Contrite, but compelling, complains the Village Voice. New York magazine offers "Sangre de Mi Sangre" serves up an old-fashioned, sentimental weepy, with a sucker punch of urban, immigrant horror.

And the New York Times sighs, grim and frustrating. The major release today, is the sequel to 2005's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Many of you might have seen the brooding, bedroom-eyes of hot young actor Ben Barnes, wielding a sword on all the billboards promoting, "The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian."

(Soundbite of movie "Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian")

Mr. BEN BARNES: (as Prince Caspian) I think it's time we found out what went on here.

Ms. ANNA POPPLEWELL: (As Susan Pevensie) Who are you?

Mr. BARNES: (as Prince Caspian) I am Prince Caspian.

LEGAN: Yes. The lovable children return to Narnia, to help the prince battle for his rightful claim to the throne. So, once again, it's all about the royal family.

(Soundbite of movie "Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian")

Mr. SKANDAR KEYNES: (As Edmund Pevensie) I don't remember any ruins in Narnia.

Ms. GEORGIE HENLEY: (as Lucy Pevensie) I wonder who lived here.

Ms. POPPLEWELL: (as Susan Pevensie) I think we did.

LEGAN: Overall, the reviews are rather chipper, even though the San Francisco Chronicle whines, no epic scale and no spirit, many agree with USA Today which shouts, an exhilarating fantasy-adventure. And the Philadelphia Inquirer cheers, an elaborately presented feast.

Yes, they certainly have been promoting this movie between the bus ads and the billboards, the poster is everywhere, and I'm getting so tired of getting stopped on the street, and being asked if I'm the hot, sexy guy who plays Prince Caspian. I'm telling you. These smoldering good looks are a curse.

Oh, wait. That's right. You wonderful listeners can't see me. Well, you'll just have to take my word for it. Heh, heh, heh. Or I guess you could ask Madeleine.

