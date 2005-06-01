Journalism Schools Eye Revamped Training

After the wave of accounting scandals, business schools added ethics classes. Following repeated scandals involving print and electronic media, five top journalism schools say it's time to rethink the education they provide to aspiring journalists. We discuss how to build a better reporter.

Guests:

Loren Ghiglione, dean of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism

Ed Bradley, co-editor and correspondent for 60 Minutes

Joe Grimm, recruiting and development editor for the Detroit Free Press

Tom Rosenstiel, director of the Project for Excellence in Journalism

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.