2 monkeypox variants will no longer be named after regions, for ethical reasons
The World Health Organization has renamed two monkeypox variants that were named after countries and regions in order to align with "current best practices," the agency has announced.
The new names, Clade I and Clade II, replace the names Congo Basin clade, or variant, and West African clade, respectively. Subsequent variants will be named using Roman numerals for the clade, and lowercase letters for the subclade.
"Newly identified viruses, related disease, and virus variants should be given names with the aim to avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups, and minimize any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare," the WHO said.
The WHO's best practices state that new names of diseases should:
Names should not include:
WHO is also taking submissions to replace the name monkeypox.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.