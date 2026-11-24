Editor’s note: The linked files that Michael Freeman reviewed include graphic imagery.

Forensic scientist Michael Freeman spent the last year reviewing autopsy results in the 2019 death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Freeman concluded that Epstein’s wounds were consistent with being killed, and not with dying by suicide.

Freeman was given the documents by Epstein’s brother Mark, who has long questioned the New York City medical examiner’s office which determined that Epstein died by suicide by hanging.

Freeman teamed with two other forensic experts, who spent a year assessing the autopsy information. The New York City medical examiner’s office stands by it’s conclusions.

Freeman is senior scientist and director of Forensic Research + Analysis, as well a fellow of the faculty of forensic and legal medicine at the Royal College of Physicians in the UK. He’s also the editor of its journal. He joins host Robin Young to discuss his new report.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR