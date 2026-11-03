'You are the eyes and ears': AG Coleman urges Kentuckians to report election violations

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman says his office is working to ensure a free, fair, and secure election as voters cast ballots in today’s midterms.

Attorney General Russell Coleman is reminding Kentucky voters to speak up if they see something they believe could be election fraud.

Coleman, a Republican, spoke Tuesday morning at the Election Integrity Command Center in Frankfort, which is staffed by investigators trained to receive complaints about possible voter fraud.

“Over the years, the calls taken in this very room have resulted in criminal prosecution and conviction, even prison sentences, based upon violating our election laws here in the commonwealth," Coleman said.

The command center took more than 100 calls during the recent three-day early voting period. As of mid-morning Tuesday, Coleman said 82 messages had been received from 34 counties ranging from questions about voting procedures to vote buying and electioneering concerns. The most up-to-date numbers are available here.

Coleman was joined by Kyle Bumgarner, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, who addressed concerns about election monitors from the U.S. Department of Justice who are on the ground in Louisville and Lexington.

The federal prosecutor from Bowling Green said election monitoring is routine.

“The Department has been monitoring elections for decades," Bumgarner said. "This is nothing new, and our purpose is clear. We want to make sure every American citizens' voice and vote is heard.”

Last week, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear expressed concern about "significantly more" monitors being in two of Kentucky’s Democratic strongholds.

He reminded voters that monitors are not allowed inside polling locations and are prohibited from questioning or intimidating voters.

You have a right to vote and you should be able to walk in there and walk right out, period," Beshear said.

Voters can report a concern to the state's Election Fraud Hotline which will be staffed until 7 pm eastern. The number is 1-800-328-VOTE. Complaints can also be submitted online.

