The 2026 Student Podcast Challenge Honorable Mentions

Here are the honorable mentions from the 2026 NPR Student Podcast Challenge. You can listen to our middle school and high school finalists here .

Thanks again to students, teachers and educators for being a part of our annual contest! Please share your experience, send us photos and give us feedback at studentpodcastchcallenge@npr.org . And if you haven't already, check out our newsletter for the latest updates.

Congratulations to all these outstanding podcasts! Hope to hear from you again next year!

Middle School Honorable Mentions

A Step Ahead

Students: Alfred Cash Anderson, Amber Jan, Anna de Koning, Daphne Dalton, Fuller Phillipy, Harmony Guzman, Jax Freitag, Kalia Nabours, Kirra Drude, Lottie Wickham, Oliver Tait, Ryan Wilson, Lucy Luria, Wyatt Thompson, Olivia Chilingirian, Noah Cowell and Trey Adamson

Teacher/Sponsor: Andrew Luria, Thrive School in Encinitas, Calif.

AI vs. Polar Bears

Students: Oscar Zheng and Karter Wu

Teacher/Sponsor: James De Lange, Mesa Robles Middle School in Hacienda Heights, Calif.

Ants, Ants, and More Ants

Students: Nicole Piasecki, Sloane Rogers and Meghan Wang

Teacher/Sponsor: Kristie Guevremont, The Foote School in New Haven, Conn.

Autism Explained

Student: Luke DQ

Teacher/Sponsor: Kristie Guevremont, The Foote School in New Haven, Conn.

Childrens' Online Lives

Students: Amelia R Ramcharan and Sharini Somalinga

Teacher/Sponsor: Elizabeth Kennedy, Riverwatch Middle School in Suwanee, Ga.

City Hope San Francisco

Student: Samuel Schwartz

Teacher/Sponsor: Sarah Costello, San Francisco Day School in San Francisco, Calif.

First Time's the Charm: Teacher's Confessions

Student: Jeanne Kim

Teacher/Sponsor: Melissa Henry, Dallas International School in Dallas, Texas

From Dorm Room to Dream: VC Explained

Student: Nina Mattamana

Teacher/Sponsor: Anastasia Sullo, Kingswood Oxford School in West Hartford, Conn.

Grow: Johnson County

Student: Adelaide Kurth

Teacher/Sponsor: Morgan Jeffery, Excelsior Middle School in Marion, Iowa

Homework Stress

Students: Sylpa Jan Kafle, Emmerson Quinn and Dara Widzowski

Teacher/Sponsor: Jaime Harrington, Hewlett Elementary School in Hewlett, N.Y.

How Is My Life Like In US

Student: Yicheng Sun

Teacher/Sponsor: Andrew Barker, Rectory School in Pomfret, Conn.

Is It Worth the Hype?

Students: Jocelyn Luea and Evie Wolf

Teacher/Sponsor: Karen Bonness, Highlands Elementary School in Mission, Ka.

Judge Ellie

Student: Ellie Exner

Teacher/Sponsor: Catherine Rinko-Gay, Barrington Elementary School in Columbus, Ohio

Just Why? - Homework

Student: Derin Dogru

Teacher/Sponsor: Megan Tillotson, Thayer J. Hill Middle School in Naperville, Ill.

Life of a Soldier

Students: Della Axelband, Peyton Johnson, Lily Epstein and Lilly Murillo

Teacher/Sponsor: Sireesha Rutter, Jupiter Middle School in Jupiter, Fla.

Malala Youzafei: The Impact of Her Life Upon her Loved Ones, and How Her Shooting Changed EVERYTHING

Student: Tunjeena Khan

Teacher/Sponsor: Jenna Conner-Harris, Lake Ridge Middle School in Woodbridge, Va.

Mary's Dictionary

Students: Elliott Mannis-Young, Caitlyn Prather, Ben Loo and Kanalu Asam

Teacher/Sponsor: Vanessa Manuel-Mazzullo, Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii

Maxwell's History of Video Games

Student: Maxwell Gibbs

Teacher/Sponsor: Jaime Harrington, Hewlett Elementary School in Hewlett, N.Y.

Middle Child Mayhem

Students: Harry Sheridan and Scarlett LaFemina

Teacher/Sponsor: Amy Smith-Faczan, Victor Intermediate School in Victor, N.Y.

Modern Dental Advertising: Unethical Dentistry Didn't Die With Painless Parker

Student: Athena Rader

Teacher/Sponsor: Morgan Jeffery, Excelsior Middle School in Marion, Iowa

More Than A Photograph

Student: Josie Sloan-Westmoreland

Teacher/Sponsor: David Bird, The Learning Community School in Swannanoa, N.C.

Moving From Country to Country

Students: Ida Buerckert, Daniella Cubas, Ayano Enishi and Anastaiia Koshyk

Teacher/Sponsor: Alysson Olsen, Irving A. Robbins Middle School in Farmington, Conn.

My Wrestling World

Student: Emma Enquist

Teacher/Sponsor: Gina Luber, Rocky Heights Middle School in Lone Tree, Colo.

Peas on Earth

Students: Ninette Khanna, Sophia Lacagnato, Julianna Marshall and Madison Marsillio

Teacher/Sponsor: Lisa Scalici, Marlboro Middle School in Marlboro, N.J.

Perfectly Placed

Student: Kate Vogel

Teacher/Sponsor: Laura Frisbie, Minnetonka Middle School West in Excelsior, Minn.

Roots to Routes

Student: Aphrodite Flevaris

Teacher/Sponsor: Jennifer Kahlenberg, Sunset Ridge School in Northfield, Ill.

Screen Zombies

Students: Fletcher Sams, Brody Lahr and Charles Johnson

Teacher/Sponsor: Morgan Jeffery, Excelsior Middle School in Marion, Iowa

Sheridan Scares

Students: Olivia Robinson and Wells Monash

Teacher/Sponsor: Kelsey Gamza, Sheridan School in Washington, D.C.

Soccer Starters

Students: Francesca DiGeronimo, Sophia Orozco and Bianca Sobolewski

Teacher/Sponsor: Tara Meara, Marlboro Middle School in Marlboro, N.J.

Spooky Scary Stories

Students: Maura Treuhaft, Sofia Jaramillo and Anaika John

Teacher/Sponsor: Jennifer Hall, Keystone School in San Antonio, Texas

Teddy Roosevelt and His Pets

Students: Abbott Mearns and Keaton Rainwater

Teacher/Sponsor: Colindra Connolly at College Place Middle School in Lynnwood, Wash.

The Battle of Monmouth: A Twist on History

Student: Leonardo Zinna Kaiden

Teacher/Sponsor: Tara Meara, Marlboro Middle School in Marlboro, N.J.

The Cost of a Click

Students: Mallorie Branch, Lily Hall, Olivia Powell and Ella Yancey

Teacher/Sponsor: Tonie Weddle, Mount Washington Middle School in Mount Washington, Ky.

The Largest Elk Herd in the World is in Colorado!

Students: Piper Christofferson, Stella Reyes, Estelle Austin and Brooklynn Burney

Teacher/Sponsor: Karen Penry, Cloverleaf Enrichment School in Castle Rock, Colo.

The Lightbulb

Students: Julia McEvoy and Cate Thompson

Teacher/Sponsor: Jennifer Hall, Keystone School in San Antonio, Texas

The Reintroduction of Wolves in Colorado

Students: Levi Baldwin and Jesse Unger

Teacher/Sponsor: Karen Penry, Cloverleaf Enrichment School in Castle Rock, Colo.

The Unfair Playbook

Student: Hanna Dold

Teacher/Sponsor: Jennifer Kahlenberg, Sunset Ridge School in Northfield, Ill.

The Unscripted Diagnosis

Student: Charley Rasmussen Beckett Eiffert

Teacher/Sponsor: Morgan Jeffery, Excelsior Middle School in Marion, Iowa

What the Sigma? Decoding Digital Slang

Students: Oscar Zheng and Karter Wu

Teacher/Sponsor: James De Lange, Mesa Robles Middle School in Hacienda Heights, Calif.

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Student: Valentina Lopez-Cuculich

Teacher/Sponsor: Catherine Rinko-Gay, Barrington Elementary School in Upper Arlington, Ohio

High School Honorable Mentions

A Hunt for Importance

Student: Wyatt Duke

Teacher/Sponsor: Stephanie Brush, Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas

A Taste of His World

Student: Dounia Peters-Abbadi

Teacher/Sponsor :Jennifer Billings, Marblehead High School in Marblehead, Mass.

Before You Drop a Track

Student: Lukas Boulom

Teacher/Sponsor: Su Hudson, Public Academy for Performing Arts in Albuquerque, N.M.

Big Brother is Always Watching: Exploring the Influence of the Internet on Politics

Student: Ayushi Wadhwa

Teacher/Sponsor: Allison Stitham, Kent Place School in Summit, N.J.

Blackpillmaxxing

Student: Percy Gray

Teacher/Sponsor: Kyle Wannen, Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Md.

Born After the Storm: Mai

Student: Mai Smith

Teacher/Sponsor: Joanna Farley, Be Loud Studios in New Orleans, La.

Chronic Homework

Student: Owen Weiss

Teacher/Sponsor: Debra Klevens, Clayton High School in Clayton, Mo.

Combating Holocaust Denial with Creativity

Student: Eva Spiegelman

Teacher/Sponsor: Matthew Vogt, Roslyn High School in Roslyn Heights, N.Y.

Dear Mother

Student: Roxanne DeGrie

Teacher/Sponsor: Paula Wolak, Renaissance High School in Franklin, Tenn.

"Deferred Acceptance": An Algorithm You Won't Defer

Student: Eric Shao

Teacher/Sponsor: Lauren Schechter, Mercer Island High School in Mercer Island, Wash.

Dollar Disparities: Is "Adequate" School Funding Good Enough?

Students: Christopher Lin and Zadie Kruglov

Teacher/Sponsor: Molly Earle, Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School in Scarsdale, N.Y.

Everything Given Forward

Student: Lara Leon

Teacher/Sponsor: Tom Chang, Mountain View High School in Mountain View, Calif.

Fanfiction in the classroom

Students: Sana Reynolds, Jenna Westaby and Ash Spiegel

Teacher/Sponsor: Katie Meyers, Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Mo.

Focusing through Music: How Music Expands Our Ability to Concentrate

Student: Reid Heavner

Teacher/Sponsor: Hollis Fennen, Santa Rosa High School in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Foes to Friends: How One Fight Made Us Rethink Male Friendship

Students: Aidan Robinson, Omri Dotan and Cesar Verdie

Teacher/Sponsor: Jamie Rinaldi, Newton South High School in Newton, Mass.

Habol - Episode 1: Tag, You're It

Student: Angela Querubin

Teacher/Sponsor: Jonathon Medeiros, Kaua'i High School in Lihue, Hawaii

Hope in Motion

Student: Najia Kohzad

Teacher/Sponsor: Laszlo Bardos, Emma Willard School in Troy, N.Y.

Improving the Accessibility and Affordability of Pursuing Higher Education

Students: Abby Reid, Aryanna Balancier, Malonia Jackson and Denese Chisholm

Teacher/Sponsor: Phillip Day, East Hartford High School in East Hartford, Conn.

Legacies

Student: Isabella Cisneros

Teacher/Sponsor: Su Hudson, Public Academy for Performing Arts in Albuquerque, N.M.

Lost in Transit, Found in Stories

Students: Jacob Vadakkan, Joya Ishak, Nina Cantos, Ellice Lim and Bianca Tarazhi

Teacher/Sponsor: Molly Earle, Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School in Scarsdale, N.Y.

Mastering Time Management

Student: Connor Riley

Teacher/Sponsor: Debra Klevens, Clayton High School in Clayton, Mo.

Misuse of Slang among Teenagers

Students: Jane Kasselman and Leslie Zheng

Teacher/Sponsor: Laura Stewart, The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus, Miss.

Owning Backyard Chickens–What Are the Benefits?

Students: Samantha Diamond and Carson Williams

Teacher/Sponsor: Laura Stewart, The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus, Miss.

Pave the Parklet? The Debate Over Public Space in Newton Centre

Students: Emily Zhu and Mia Silberstein

Teacher/Sponsor: Jamie Rinaldi, Newton South High School in Newton, Mass.

Picketts Charge

Student: Zoe Snyder

Teacher/Sponsor: Terrance Shepler, Susquenita High School in Duncannon, Pa.

Pretending to Party: Acting Out to Fit In

Students: Naomi Allison and Liam Kranenburg

Teacher/Sponsor: Jamie Rinaldi, Newton South High School in Newton, Mass.

Recidivism

Student: Shay Poindexter

Teacher/Sponsor: Kara Wicks, Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas

Setting The Record Straight

Students: Ray Bonney, Ike Nachman and Em Scheckner

Teacher/Sponsor: Kyle Wannen, Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Md.

Shades of Green

Student: Drew Garfinkel

Teacher/Sponsor: Debra Klevens, Clayton High School in Clayton, Mo.

Something to Hold Onto

Student: Amrita Kumar

Teacher/Sponsor: Kymberly Acuña, Bergen County Academies in Hackensack, N.J.

SUPER BIG SISTER

Student: Arianna Corona

Teacher/Sponsor: Rachel Reyes, West Hempstead Secondary School in West Hempstead, N.Y.

The Art of Wingmaning: The Dating Shift

Students: Noelle Elizabeth Howell, Ornelle Nguedjieu and Payton Ariella Newsome

Teacher/Sponsor: Kyle Wannen, Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Md.

The Dinosaurs Will Disappear

Student: Lola Melian Lafinur

Teacher/Sponsor: Lauren Schechter, Mercer Island High School in Mercer Island, Wash.

The Flutter of Forbidden Pages

Student: Cristel Cabral

Teacher/Sponsor: Joel Ruvalcaba, J. Sterling Morton High School East in Cicero, Ill.

The Harm to Communities from Aggressive Immigration Enforcement

Student: Irene Doyle

Teacher/Sponsor: Laura Stewart, The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus, Miss.

The Sound of Both: Finding Identity in Ethiopian Jazz

Student: Gabe Norton

Teacher/Sponsor: Jamie Rinaldi, Newton South High School in Newton, Mass.

The Things We Forget

Student: Ariah Orsi

Teacher/Sponsor: Alicia Borcich Abuliak, Fort Bragg High School in Fort Bragg, Calif.

To My Mother, After Alcohol

Student: Allison Wang

Teacher/Sponsor: Arielle Chang, Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, Calif.

Unwrapped

Student: Avinash Prasad

Teacher/Sponsor: Megan McCann, El Segundo High School in El Segundo, Calif.

What We Win When We Lose

Students: Nate Sanwald, Ryan Sanwald and Jackson Rohrer

Teacher/Sponsor: Devon Treharne, Shelter Island High School in Shelter Island, N.Y.

Where Have the Fireflies Gone?

Student: Angelina Tan

Teacher/Sponsor: Laura Stewart, The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus, Miss.

Whose Hawaii Is It?

Students: Elijah Sorge, Neveah Smith, Krystelle Jamhil Tacata, Kalea Planas and Caleb Taba

Teacher/Sponsor: Jonathan Medeiros, Kauai High School in Lihue, Hawaii

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