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Fox News star Maria Bartiromo is out at the network

NPR | By David Folkenflik
Published September 3, 2026 at 1:05 PM CDT
Fox News has parted ways with long-time anchor Maria Bartiromo. Her shows, including "Mornings with Maria," are being rebranded without her name.
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Fox News has parted ways with long-time anchor Maria Bartiromo. Her shows, including "Mornings with Maria," are being rebranded without her name.

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Longtime Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo is out at the network.

"We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 1/2 years and wish her all the best on her next chapter," a spokesperson said in a brief statement.

Bartiromo joined the network in 2014 after becoming a star at CNBC. At Fox Business and the Fox News Channel, she hosted "Mornings with Maria" and other shows bearing her name. The network is rebranding those shows and will have a rotating cast of anchors host them.

Bartiromo, like many other Fox News hosts, has been a staunch supporter of President Trump. Following his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, Bartiromo helped spread unfounded theories of conspiracy fraud. Her on-air comments — and those of guests she invited on her show — featured prominently in a defamation case against Fox brought by the voting technology company Dominion Voting Systems. Fox settled the case for more than $787 million just as the trial was about to begin.

Bartiromo also features heavily in a second multibillion dollar defamation suit filed by a voting software company against Fox News over its statements in the 2020 vote. Until Thursday, Bartiromo was the only individual defendant still working at the network.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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David Folkenflik
Folkenflik is NPR's media correspondent.
See stories by David Folkenflik