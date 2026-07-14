U.S. to instate Strait blockade. And, states sue to stop Paramount-Warner Bros merger

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President Trump announced yesterday that the U.S. would reimpose a blockade on Iranian shipping. The blockade will go into effect on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Trump also said the U.S. would impose a 20% toll on cargo moving through the waterway while allowing ships from other countries to pass. The move follows renewed U.S. and Iranian strikes that have pushed last month's ceasefire closer to collapse. The Strait carries about one-fifth of the world's oil shipments.

AFP via Getty Images / A ship sails off the coast of Ajman on Friday.

🎧 The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the U.S. aimed to end hostilities and ensure the reopening of the Strait, a critical issue for Trump ahead of the midterms, NPR's Jackie Northam tells Up First. Critics say the deal was too vague, leaving both sides with different interpretations that helped drive the latest fighting.

An immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a Colombian immigrant yesterday in Maine. The incident marks the second deadly shooting involving ICE in a week and at least the ninth since President Trump's immigration crackdown began. According to the Department of Homeland Security, agents were monitoring a location linked to a deportation order when someone drove away, leading to the shooting. Some Maine officials say the victim wasn't the intended target. Federal and state law enforcement officials are investigating the shooting.

🎧 Many residents in Biddeford, where the shooting happened, were shocked that something like this would happen in their small town, says reporter Ari Snider of NPR's network station Maine Public. The victim has been identified as a 26-year-old man, according to immigrant rights groups and Maine's Independent Sen. Angus King. Community members told Snider that his name is Joan Sebastian Guerrero. He was married and had a young child. Immigrant rights groups say he was authorized to work in the U.S. The shooting happened in the morning, and by noon, hundreds of protesters marched through downtown, Snider says.

A dozen states have filed a lawsuit to stop Paramount's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The block could prevent the possibility of bringing together some of the largest movie studios, television newsrooms and other entertainment properties in the U.S. California Attorney General Rob Bonta says that the merger would result in "higher prices, lower quality, and less content for film and television." Paramount says the lawsuit misreads the facts and antitrust law.

🎧 Bonta says that the merger would eliminate competition between five of the largest Hollywood studios. The Justice Department opted not to sue, as they believe the merger would be good for competition, especially against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon, says NPR's David Folkenflik. Bonta says that's why the states stepped in.

From the NPR Network

by Juliana Kim, general assignment reporter

/

We're at the final stretch of the World Cup. It feels like just yesterday, international fans were arriving in the U.S. and marveling at Buc-ee's and unlimited free soda.

The semi-finals are:

⚽ Today: France vs. Spain @ 3 pm ET in Dallas

⚽ Wednesday: England vs. Argentina @ 3 pm ET in Atlanta.

Here's what to know about the last four teams:

🇫🇷 France

Last World Cup trophy: 2018

Reaching the final will be a chance at rewriting history for France. The team made it to the last match in 2022 but lost to Argentina. This time, France has returned with a vengeance — particularly thanks to Kylian Mbappé, who's responsible for eight goals.

🇪🇸 Spain

Last World Cup trophy: 2010

One of the tournament's highlights has been watching Spain's 19-year-old star Lamine Yamal take on titan after titan. Now, his team is facing its biggest contender yet.

While this will be the first time Yamal and Mbappé are battling at the World Cup, the two have played against each other before. Most recently, in 2024, when Yamal helped his team come out on top.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Last World Cup trophy: 1966

A trip to the final would perhaps be sweetest for England. The team hasn't won a World Cup in 60 years — despite reaching the quarter or semi-finals multiple times since then.

Nearly all of England's goals were made to Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. My eyes will be on the duo and my ears on the fans in case they sing "Hey Jude" like they did at the last game.

🇦🇷 Argentina

Last World Cup trophy: 2022

All eyes are on Argentina to see if the team can be the first to win the World Cup back-to-back in decades. To do so, the defending champion will face England. The two haven't competed on the global stage in 24 years. "It'll be a special match because I've never played against England," Lionel Messi told FIFA.

By Wednesday night, we'll know who's heading to the final, which is this Sunday at 3 pm ET in New Jersey.

What we know for sure: Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS will be there, performing at the World Cup's first-ever final half-time show.

Video highlights

Click through to watch the latest Soccer Edition video clips from across the NPR Network.

Podcast highlights

GBH's The Curiosity Desk: The World Cup Effect

Can a global sporting event bring the U.S. and the world closer together? And if so, can it last? In this special episode of GBH's The Curiosity Desk, host Edgar B. Herwick III and NPR World Cup correspondent Jasmine Garsd talk to reporters from around the country to find out.

➡️ Watch the show on YouTube or listen in the NPR App

What to watch for this week

🎉 The global sleepover at our house is wrapping up. So many international visitors from across the globe visiting cities coast to coast, has left many feeling like this summer has been one big party at our place. For immigrant communities in New York, it's been a welcome respite.

💻 The World Cup has been the perfect distraction for so many it has actually cut into the productivity of the global economy. While some are watching to see if it bounces back, we're curious what will bring us together and captivate our collective attention next?

Picture show

Michelle Gustafson for NPR / Attendees take photographs and admire Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014, the world's largest operating steam engine locomotive, during a stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 5, 2026. As part of the celebration for America's 250th anniversary, the steam engine train was on tour for public display in multiple cities and states across the United States.

Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy No. 4014, the world's largest operating steam locomotive, traveled from Wyoming to Philadelphia for America's 250th birthday celebration. Despite the heat, fans camped out at Valley Forge National Historical Park. Many brought chairs, coolers and smartphone apps to track the train's progress. Take a look at the train and the fan turnout for the rare sighting.

3 things to know before you go

Illustration for NPR by Jackie Lay /

Music influencers on social media have become the modern-day radio hosts, with many being paid to promote songs without disclosing it. Trump has signed two proclamations that dramatically reduce protections for Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Bears Ears National Monument. (via KUER) The deployment of the National Guard to Washington, D.C., has now been extended through Inauguration Day 2029.

This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.

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