Bosnian-Americans in Kentucky rally behind their home country for the FIFA World Cup

Local Bosnian-Americans gathered in Bowling Green to watch a historic World Cup match between the United States men’s national team and Bosnia-Herzegovina, while community leaders reflected on their journey 30 years after the Bosnian War.

Getting to the knockout stage in the FIFA World cup is a big deal for many nations. The United States men’s national team has only gone to the semifinals once in the tournament’s history, and this was Bosnia-Herzegovina's first time making it to the knockout stage.

For Amer Salihović, president of the Bosnian Islamic Center of Bowling Green, it was the best of both worlds.

“What a great day to be a Bosnian, what a great day to be an American and what an amazing day to be a Bosnian-American,” he said.

About 10 minutes before kickoff in the recreation center at the Bosnian Islamic Center, the smell of pizza and coffee filled the air. Kids ran around the viewing area and into the gymnasium, and adults carried on conversations with each other. Anticipation builds as people get settled in their seats.

“It’s more than a soccer game, just because of the history of our country,” said Rae Huremovic, 37, of Bowling Green. “Everything this little country has gone through, with a genocide happening in the ‘90s, and the war, and many of us have been displaced. That’s why we are here in Bowling Green. So winning would be more than just winning a game. It’s putting us on a map for everybody to hear our voices and to know why we’re here.”

Many people fled Bosnia due to the war that occurred from 1992 to 1995. The Research and Documentation Center in Sarajevo estimated nearly 100,000 people were killed in the war. The killing of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims, or Bosniaks, in 1995 is considered a genocide by the United Nations.

A 2024 report by the World Bank found that about 1.7 million Bosnians are currently living in another country, with a sizable diaspora in North America. Another report, using data from the American Community Survey from 2011 and 2016, found that the number of immigrants living in Warren County, Kentucky, in 2016 was 11,274. Immigrants from Bosnia accounted for nearly 15% of that figure, according to the report.

Jared Kunish | AMSN Amer Salihović, 32, president of the Bosnian Islamic Center of Bowling Green, came to the U.S. in 2001. He's a Western Kentucky University alumnus and an active community member in Bowling Green.

Salihović, a Western Kentucky University alumnus, moved to the U.S. in July 2001. His family was part of one of the last waves of refugees moving to the country.

“We've integrated well into this community,” he said. “The community welcomed us with open hands, open arms, and we flourished and became an integral part of the city.”

In the 45th minute, right before halftime, Folarin Balogun scored USA’s first goal. Disappointed groans filled the air.

Now halftime, men, women, and children filed outside to get some fresh air. The men stood in a circle to smoke cigarettes, and the kids played with Pop-Its and firecrackers. When asked how he’s feeling at halftime, Salihović said he’s “a little anxious.”

But there was a sense from him and many other men and women here that they know they’re the underdogs in this match. And just to be at this stage, to be able to witness Bosnia-Herzegovina in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup, was cool enough.

“A loss would be bittersweet,” Salihović said. “Of course we're going to support the USA until the end, but we weren't supposed to be here. We as a people were not supposed to be here after the ‘90s. You know, there was a concentrated effort to split a 1,000-year-old country, to eliminate a people. And we stand. So regardless of what the result is tonight, we're going to cheer on for either team.”

There was a vibe shift in the recreation center when the match resumed. Everyone was totally dialed in, reflecting the positive momentum shift that Bosnia had in the second half. Even the children, most who had been running around playing during the first half, were now glued to the screen.

Salihović started a “Bosna! Bosna! Bosna!” chant and everyone followed.

Jared Kunish | AMSN A group of children watch the game in support of Bosnia.

Though Bosnia had a one-man advantage after a red card, it was not enough to snag a win. In the 82nd minute, Malik Tillman scored for the USA, bringing the score to 2-0. That single goal sucked the noise out of the room like a vacuum.

Salihović buried his face in his hands, but just for a moment. He stayed locked in for the remainder of the match, never losing hope despite seemingly insurmountable odds.

In the 100th minute of the game, the USA were declared winners. The lights quickly turned on, and everyone immediately started clapping in support of their Bosnian team. Salihović had his hands on top of his head in disbelief.

A teary-eyed Huremovic and her friend walked out together, embracing each other.

“It's super bittersweet, honestly,” she said. “Like, your heart’s torn, just because, you know, we love the USA. This is home. But those are our roots. But they've come so far. We're so proud of them. Because everybody knows now who we are, who Bosnia is.”

Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott,TAZ Trucking owner Tahir Zukic and Salihović took the opportunity to pose for a photo. Alcott held the American flag, Zukic held the Bosnian flag and Salihović stood in the middle.

“There’s nothing like Bowling Green,” Salihović. “I always say Bowling Green is a small city with an enormous heart, and I'm so proud to be a part of this community. And every single Bosnian-American here is super proud to be part of this Bowling Green community.”

The USA is set to play Belgium in the Round of 16 on Monday.