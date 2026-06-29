The Supreme Court upholds grace periods for mail-in ballots, siding against the GOP

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a Mississippi law that allows election officials to count mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but received up to five days after it.

The ruling is a loss for the Republican Party, which brought the case, ahead of this year's midterm elections.

Eighteen states and territories, including Mississippi, have such mail ballot grace periods. A dozen additional states have grace periods for ballots returning from overseas, like from military members.

These grace periods have historically provided voters time to get their absentee ballots to officials in case there are any issues with the Postal Service – as well as any other unforeseen issues, such as weather events.

But Republicans have been fighting these grace periods in recent years – an effort led by President Trump.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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