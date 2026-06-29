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The Supreme Court upholds grace periods for mail-in ballots, siding against the GOP

NPR | By Ashley Lopez
Published June 29, 2026 at 9:05 AM CDT
Voters drop off their mail-in ballots in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Nov. 4, 2024.
Rebecca Droke
/
AFP via Getty Images
Voters drop off their mail-in ballots in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Nov. 4, 2024.

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a Mississippi law that allows election officials to count mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but received up to five days after it.

The ruling is a loss for the Republican Party, which brought the case, ahead of this year's midterm elections.

Eighteen states and territories, including Mississippi, have such mail ballot grace periods. A dozen additional states have grace periods for ballots returning from overseas, like from military members.

These grace periods have historically provided voters time to get their absentee ballots to officials in case there are any issues with the Postal Service – as well as any other unforeseen issues, such as weather events.

But Republicans have been fighting these grace periods in recent years – an effort led by President Trump.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.