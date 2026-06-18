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Embedded: "We Keep Us Safe" from NPR, KUOW and The Seattle Times

NPR
Published June 18, 2026 at 8:02 AM CDT
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ADDITIONAL READING

PODCAST CREDITS

Reporting: Sydney Brownstone, Will James and David Gutman
Production: Adelina Lancianese, Dan Girma and Abby Wendle with Liana Simstrom
Editing: Luis Trelles, Laura Greanias and Katie Simon
Additional Reporting & Production: Omari Salisbury, Greg Scruggs, David Gutherz and Sarah Wyman
Research: Dania Suleman and Miyoko Wolf
Mastering: Robert Rodriguez and Jimmy Keely
Standards, Editorial Review & Legal Support: Tony Cavin, Nadia Lancy, Johannes Doerge, Micah Ratner and Kathy George
Technical Support: Darrius Cook and Rob Harris
NPR Leadership: Katie Simon (Showrunner), Irene Noguchi (Executive Producer), Yolanda Sangweni (Vice President for Content) and Tommy Evans (Editor-In-Chief)
KUOW Leadership: Brendan Sweeney (Director of New Content) and Marshall Eisen (Chief Content Officer)
The Seattle Times Leadership: Laura Greanias (Investigations Editor) and Michele Matassa Flores (Executive Editor)

DIGITAL CREDITS

Design & Development: Alyson Hurt, Brent Jones, Jordan Postma, Sergio Romano, and Russell Gossett
Visual Editing: Emily Bogle, Shaun Martin and Frank Mina
Video Team: Tsering Bista, Megan Farmer, Nick Michael, John Poole and Sam Melbourneweaver
Audience Engagement: Arielle Retting and Ameera Butt
Writing & Editing: Sydney Brownstone, Laura Greanias, Dan Girma, David Gutman, Will James, Adelina Lancianese, Katie Simon, Luis Trelles, Abby Wendle

ADDITIONAL CREDITS

Special thanks to Ashley Dorelus, Marcus Kulik, Joey Wieser and Omari Salisbury at Converge Media for providing video footage.

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