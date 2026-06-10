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China re‑centers North Korea ties as nuclear silence reshapes balance

NPR | By Anthony Kuhn,
Jennifer Pak
Published June 10, 2026 at 5:30 AM CDT
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, Chinese President Xi Jinping (center left) shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (center right) during a welcome ceremony in Pyongyang on Monday.
朝鮮通信社
/
KCNA via KNS via AP
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, Chinese President Xi Jinping (center left) shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (center right) during a welcome ceremony in Pyongyang on Monday.

SEOUL/SHANGHAI — The leaders of China and North Korea reaffirmed their alliance this week in Pyongyang, emphasizing strategic cooperation while avoiding public discussion of North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

The two-day trip — President Xi Jinping's first to North Korea in nearly seven years — comes shortly after his summit with President Trump in Beijing, where the White House said both sides agreed on the shared goal of denuclearizing North Korea.

Beijing did not publicly echo Washington's claim. And this week in Pyongyang, Xi made no public mention of denuclearization.

Instead, Xi focused on China's "firm commitment to safeguarding the shared interests of the two countries and preserving a favorable strategic environment," according to Chinese state media.

North Korea's state media, meanwhile, quoted leader Kim Jong Un as saying that ties with China are "the most important and primary strategic undertaking" of his country.

This language suggests Kim is trying to balance his relationship with both Beijing and Moscow, elevating China's diplomatic significance after a period of closer alignment with Russia.

China's silence over North Korea's nuclear program could also create a dilemma for itself

Xi's silence on North Korea's nuclear program came as Kim tried to convince the world of the irreversibility of his country's status as a nuclear power.

Days earlier, Pyongyang unveiled a new nuclear bomb fuel plant. Kim also announced his plans to expand his country's nuclear arsenal "at an exponential rate."

The U.S. claims that a denuclearized Korean Peninsula is a shared goal with China. But Beijing has not publicly confirmed such an agreement, and Kim's sister has dismissed the U.S. claim as "false."

Tong Zhao, a senior fellow of the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, says China's approach reflects its shift in priorities.

"China appears to downplay the issue of North Korea's nuclear weapon program in order to prioritize improving bilateral relations [with Pyongyang]," says Zhao, adding that Beijing has made "a very significant policy change to tacitly accept the reality of a nuclear North Korea."

But, he adds, this could also create a dilemma for Xi. "It could prompt U.S. allies like South Korea and Japan to strengthen their security relations with Washington," Zhao says.

China and North Korea seek to "expand their alliance relationship beyond the Korean Peninsula"

A street is decorated with the flags of China and North Korea in Pyongyang on Monday.
Jon Chol Jin / AP
/
AP
A street is decorated with the flags of China and North Korea in Pyongyang on Monday.

Until recently, both China and Russia publicly supported denuclearization. As recently as 2023, Beijing and Moscow backed a "dual track" approach, combining denuclearizing North Korea with a permanent peace regime to replace the 1953 Korean War armistice.

But geopolitics has changed since then.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine drew North Korea closer to its orbit, with Pyongyang providing Moscow with munitions and troops. And a 2023 meeting at Camp David under the Biden administration advanced trilateral political and military cooperation between the U.S., Japan and South Korea — a move that angered China.

By 2024, China and Russia had largely pivoted away from the "dual-track" approach, focusing instead on criticizing U.S. sanctions and military pressure on North Korea.

Choo Jaewoo, a foreign policy expert at Kyung Hee University, says that Xi and Kim's remarks suggest broader ambitions between the two allies.

"They would like to expand their alliance relationship beyond the Korean Peninsula," Choo says.

This could include North Korea's involvement in wider regional flashpoints, including Taiwan. This week, the two sides agreed on boosting exchanges, including military cooperation.

Kim has also articulated his broader ambitions for North Korea's role in the new geopolitical environment.

He wants his country to act as a contributor to what he and his partners describe as a "fair and just international order" — language that echoes rhetoric used by both China and Russia to challenge the U.S.-led world order.

A loose alignment or a new alliance?

But while some see a growing threat from an emerging bloc including China, Russia, Iran and North Korea — sometimes known as "CRINK" — Seong-hyon Lee, an associate at Harvard University's Asia Center, says the arrangement is more transactional than institutional.

"This does not require a formal alliance," says Lee. "This just requires loose alignment."

And Beijing and Pyongyang are not the only ones to discuss updating their decades-old alliance.

It comes as the U.S. and South Korea are discussing "alliance modernization" and "strategic flexibility," which would entail South Korea's military taking the lead in deterring the North, while U.S. forces shift their focus toward deterring China.

NPR's Se Eun Gong in Seoul and Jasmine Ling in Beijing contributed to this report.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
See stories by Anthony Kuhn
Jennifer Pak
Jennifer Pak is NPR's China correspondent. She has been covering China and the region for the past two decades. Before joining NPR in late 2025, Pak spent eight years as the China correspondent for American Public Media's Marketplace based in Shanghai. She has covered major stories from U.S.-China tensions and the property bubble to the zero-COVID policy. Pak provided a first-hand account of life under a two-month lockdown for 25 million residents in Shanghai. Her stories and illustration of quarantine meals on social media helped her team earn a Gracie and a National Headliner award. Pak arrived in Beijing in 2006. She was fluent in Cantonese and picked up Mandarin from chatting with Beijing cabbies. Her Mandarin skills got her a seat on the BBC's Beijing team covering the 2008 Summer Olympics and Sichuan earthquake. For six years, she was the BBC's Malaysia correspondent based in Kuala Lumpur filing for TV, radio, and digital platforms. She reported extensively on the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. Pak returned to China in 2015, this time for the UK Telegraph in Shenzhen, covering the city's rise as the "Silicon Valley of hardware." She got her start in radio in Grande Prairie, Alberta where she drove a half-ton pickup truck to blend in – something she has since tried to offset by cycling and taking public transport whenever possible. She speaks English, Cantonese, Mandarin and gets by well in French and Spanish. When traveling, Pak enjoys roaming grocery stores and posts her tasty finds on Instagram. [Copyright 2026 NPR]