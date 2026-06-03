Nate Morris nominated for ambassadorship to Colombia

Lexington entrepreneur Nate Morris has been nominated to become U.S. Ambassador to Colombia. Morris left the Republican primary for U.S. Senate last month upon the promise of a White House role.

A former US Senate candidate from Kentucky has a new role in President Trump’s administration.

Nate Morris has been nominated for an ambassadorship to Colombia.

The Lexington businessman dropped out of the Republican primary for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s seat on May 1 in exchange for a role at the White House, although it wasn’t revealed at the time what position Morris would fill.

"When President Trump asks you to serve your nation, you answer the call," Morris wrote in a May 1 social media post. "I am incredibly proud to be a part of the Trump Administration, representing Kentucky and America on the global stage and fighting for the America First agenda."

President Trump endorsed Morris' opponent Andy Barr who went on to win the May 19 primary election.

According to a news release issued June 1 from the Trump administration, Morris has been tapped to become ambassador to Colombia.

Morris has never held elected office, but is known for his fundraising prowess.

His ambassadorship is subject to Senate confirmation and the path could be rocky. Morris has criticized McConnell both on and off the campaign trail.

