Iowa voters pick their nominees for competitive general elections

The field for one of the more surprising midterm battlegrounds is set, as nominees for Iowa's competitive governor, Senate and House races have been decided.

Democrats and Republicans alike are paying close attention to the Hawkeye State's politics and how voters are responding to candidates' pitches – and a national political environment where President Trump, Congress and the Democratic Party all face record-low approval ratings.

Iowa is also a state where Trump administration policies like tariffs and the war in Iran disproportionately impact farmers, and is a state governed by Republicans but has voted for Democrats in recent federal and state elections.

That includes current state Auditor Rob Sand, who ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination for governor and is currently outraising Republican competitors in a race that experts say starts off as a true tossup.

Iowa Democrats choose their U.S. Senate nominee

For Democrats, the Senate primary presented dueling visions of the party's future direction outside of blue bastions. State Rep. Josh Turek defeated state Sen. Zach Wahls, according to an Associated Press race call.

Turek represents a Trump-won district in the state House and has the backing of establishment Democratic figures like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former Sen. Tom Harkin, who held the seat until retiring in 2015.

Wahls represents a deep blue state senate seat and had endorsements from several labor unions, progressive organizations and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Nationally and locally, Democrats express optimism that Trump's unpopularity and Turek's background will help win the seat in a quest to flip control of the U.S. Senate. Turek faces Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson, who faced a nominal challenger in Tuesday's primary and has Trump's endorsement.

Republicans settle a crowded governor primary

For Republicans, a messy five-person contest seeking to replace outgoing Gov. Kim Reynolds led to frequent urging from party officials to unify after the primary. Last week, Trump continued his role as primary kingmaker and endorsed Rep. Randy Feenstra.

But in a rare rebuke to Trump's preferences, Iowa Republicans narrowly supported businessman Zach Lahn by a few thousand votes, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Iowa's governor's race is one of a handful of the 36 gubernatorial contests that is expected to be competitive in November.

Speaking at Iowa's Faith and Freedom Spring Kickoff last month in Clive, Iowa, Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann interviewed the gubernatorial candidates and called for "unity after the primary."

"If we don't do that, then there could be consequences," he said. "Let's let the grassroots speak, that's what the primary is."

Competitive House matchups are set

Three of Iowa's four congressional districts are competitive in the upcoming general election. In Iowa's 1st Congressional District, Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks will face off against former Democratic state Rep. Christina Bohannan in a rematch of their 2024 race. Miller-Meeks won that election by fewer than 800 votes in a much friendlier environment for Republicans.

Iowa's 3rd Congressional District will see incumbent Rep. Zach Nunn face off against Democratic state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, who has won a series of tough races in Republican-heavy districts in the Iowa State Legislature.

In the open 2nd Congressional District race, Republicans nominated former state Rep. Joe Mitchell, who will face off against Democratic state Rep. Lindsay James.

Copyright 2026 NPR