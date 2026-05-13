The U.S. and China's 'mutually assured disruption' and why China wants trade stability

When Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping meet on Thursday in Beijing, trade, tariffs, and business deals will be a major focus. The leaders of the world’s two largest economies are likely looking for some stability after a rocky year.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks ahead at the summit with Scott Kennedy, who is senior adviser and trustee chair in Chinese business and economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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