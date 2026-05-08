Orchestra Kentucky founder ‘passes baton’ to new leadership

After decades of conducting orchestras in Europe, Joseph Trafton Jr. is returning to his roots in Bowling Green as the new head of Orchestra Kentucky and the Ramsey Theatre Company.

A longtime orchestra conductor is returning home to Bowling Green to oversee a regional staple of arts and culture.

Orchestra Kentucky and Ramsey Theatre Company on Thursday celebrated the program's new music director, Joseph Trafton Jr., at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKYPAC).

Trafton has spent much of his decades-long career conducting in Europe. Now, he hopes to bring his talent back to the region where he grew up.

“My hope and dream is that's what the future is, that we all have different ideas, political views, religious backgrounds, musical tastes, and we can discuss those things with each other and we can make music through our dissonances,” Trafton said.

He’ll serve as Orchestra Kentucky’s second music director ever. He succeeds the founder of the organization, Jeff Reed, who led the orchestra for 26 years. Reed will continue in his role as President & CEO of SKYPAC.

“Joe, this orchestra has been one of the great joys of my life. I’ve poured my heart into it for more than a quarter century,” Reed said. “Today, with gratitude, confidence, and excitement, I pass the baton to you.”

Michael J. Collins/WKYU Jeff Reed (left), founder and director of Orchestra Kentucky and the Ramsey Theatre Company orchestra for 26 years, congratulates his successor, Joseph Trafton Jr., during a ceremony held Thursday at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKYPAC). Trafton will oversee “artistic leadership” for Orchestra Kentucky's concert programming and will serve as Music Director for the Ramsey Theatre Company, according to a release.

According to a release, Trafton will oversee “artistic leadership” for Orchestra Kentucky's concert programming and will serve as Music Director for the Ramsey Theatre Company.

Trafton earned his Master of Music degree in Conducting from the Eastman School of Music and a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Theory and Composition from the University of Miami.

Most recently, Trafton served eight seasons as Music Director of the Hagen Philharmonic Orchestra and Theater Hagen in Germany. Trafton was nominated for “Conductor of the Year” in 2025 by Opernwelt Magazine for his efforts in Germany.

His work at the orchestra has already begun with the “Carousel” concert held last month.

His first official concert, “A Magical Musical & Aerial Extravaganza,” will be held at SKYPAC on August 22. The performance will feature Juilliard-trained violinist and pianist, Janice Martin.

