Kentucky's 2026 primary election voter guide

What we're about

KPR comprises four public radio stations that together broadcast across the entire state: WKMS in Murray, WKU Public Media in Bowling Green, WEKU in Richmond and LPM in Louisville. We share a common goal to reach all 120 Kentucky counties with the news they need to stay informed and engaged.

Together, we've compiled a guide with information on all of the contested races going before voters this primary election season. Why only the contested races? As much as we'd like to background and write about every candidate entering office, this is what we could reasonably accomplish with our resources.

When & where to vote

Election Day is Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. If you are in line at 6 p.m., state law says you must be allowed to vote.

The voter registration deadline to vote in the primary election: April 20, 2026, 4 p.m.

Find your polling place at www.govote.ky.gov

Excused In-Person Absentee voting dates: May 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee voting dates: May 14, 15, 16

U.S. Representative

Kentucky contains six U.S. House districts, and all six current representatives are running for reelection this year. Republicans hold all but one seat, held by Louisville Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey. With 2-year terms, every member of the U.S. House of Representatives is up for election every other year.

The election's most high-profile race features the Trump endorsed farmer and veteran Ed Gallrein to replace Thomas Massie as the 4th district congressman in the May primary. Massie has frequently stood in the way of Trump's agenda. He voted against Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, successfully pushed for the release of the Epstein files and argues that involvement in foreign conflicts — both in Venezuela and now Iran — requires Congressional approval. Two Democrats, Jesse Brewer and Melissa Strange, are also running for the seat.

U.S. Senate

Only one of Kentucky's two U.S. Senate seats are up for reelection as longtime Sen. Mitch McConnell is retiring at the end of his term. There's no shortage of options for voters in this race as 12 Republicans, 7 Democrats and 1 write-in candidate have all thrown their hat into the ring.

The candidates with the most support so far are current U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and former Attorney General Daniel Cameron, both Republicans vying for the office. They have said they will support President Donald Trump in his actions and policies. Barr has officially received Trump's endorsement in the race.

Among the favorite Democratic hopefuls are former state Rep. Charles Booker, former fighter pilot Amy McGrath, who previously ran for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat. Also running are Louisville horse trainer Dale Romans, a political newcomer, state Rep. Pamela Stevenson, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, and others.

State representative

The Kentucky House of Representatives is made up of 100 lawmakers who form one of the two chambers of the General Assembly. They have 2-year terms, meaning the entire chamber is up for election every other year.

More than 230 candidates filed to run for the House this year. The majority of them are Republicans — the party almost certain to maintain its dominant supermajority in both chambers.

House Republicans have an 80-person majority — the GOP has held control since 2016. Democrats hold less than 20% of seats in the state legislature, and for the second consecutive election cycle did not field a candidate in the majority of districts that are currently held by Republicans.

Democrats' membership is mostly relegated to Louisville and Lexington after a decade of heavy losses to Republicans. The GOP left nine of the minority's incumbents unchallenged in very blue urban districts.

The last Democratic state lawmaker representing an eastern Kentucky district, Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty of Martin, Kentucky, is instead running for judge this year. Johnny Ray Turner, a Democrat who previously served in the Senate for two decades before his defeat in 2020, filed to run for Laferty's open seat in House District 95. Turner will face the winner of the Republican primary between Willie Crase and Tanner Hesterberg.

Seven Republicans in the House are not running for reelection, with each of those districts fielding multiple candidates for contested GOP primaries to take their place. Republican primaries in the House will also feature two rematches from 2024 that were competitive and drew spending from political action committees.

One Democratic incumbent facing multiple primary opponents is Rep. Daniel Grossberg of Louisville. He has faced an ethics investigation and criticism from his own party over the last two years for alleged misbehavior toward women while in office. He now faces Mitra Subedi, who narrowly lost to Grossberg in the 2024 primary, as well as public school teachers Max Morely and Cassie Lyles.

State senator

The Kentucky Senate is composed of 38 members who serve 4-year terms. That means half the Senate is up for reelection every two years. Republicans have had control of the chamber since 2000. It's currently populated by 32 Republicans and six Democrats.

A Democratic candidate filed to run in half of the 18 GOP-held seats up for election.

The only retirement from the state Senate this year is longtime Sen. Jimmy Higdon, a Republican from Lebanon. Now, his seat is hotly contested by seven Republicans who have filed to run for the district along with two Democratic candidates.

The biggest GOP primary in the chamber will likely be the contest between two current Frankfort lawmakers. Sen. Brandon Smith of Hazard is seeking a sixth term in office and is facing a challenge from House Rep. Bill Wesley of Ravenna, who has served in that chamber since 2021.

Reporters Marcus Green, Joe Sonka, Sylvia Goodman, Roberto Roldan, Amina Elahi, Gisellle Rhoden, Justin Hicks and Ryan Van Velzer contributed to this voter guide.

This story has been updated.

