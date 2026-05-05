Owensboro hosting estate sale of former US Sen. Wendell Ford

Wendell Ford is the last Democrat elected to the US Senate by Kentucky voters. An estate sale featuring political memorabilia and family possessions is being held in Daviess County.

The public has a chance this week to buy the personal belongings of one of Kentucky’s most prominent political figures.

The family of Owensboro native Wendell Ford is having an estate sale featuring the late US Senator’s political memorabilia and household items. Samuel Rafferty is a partner at Black Sheep Antiques in Owensboro, which is conducting the sale.

“I’ve been involved with over 200 sales and this is probably the most famous person we’ve dealt with," Rafferty told WKU Public Radio. "There’s a lot of talk around town among people interested and we’ve gotten calls from political memorabilia collectors far away from here.”

Among the political memorabilia is a picture of Ford with President Bill Clinton. Ford helped the Arkansas governor win Kentucky in his 1992 presidential campaign and organized his first inauguration. Clinton later spoke at Ford's funeral 11 years ago.

Black Sheep Antiques As a symbolic gesture while serving in politics, Wendell Ford received keys to cities which are included in his estate sale.

The tag sale will also feature campaign posters and buttons, cufflinks and tie tacks with Ford's initials, keys to sister cities, and shovels used during groundbreaking ceremonies.

The collection also features books, paintings, and antiques, as well as his wife’s jewelry, ball gowns, and handmade needlework.

Wendell Ford passed away in 2015 following a political career that spanned time as a state representative, lieutenant governor, governor, and U.S. Senator. His wife, Ruby Jean, died last fall at the age of 101.

Some of the couple's political collection is contained in the Wendell Ford Exhibit at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History.

Other personal effects are for sale to the public this this week at the Ford family home on Fieldcrest Drive in Owensboro. The hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m Wednesday-Friday and from 9:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

