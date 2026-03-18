Mamdani put Ramadan at the center of NYC's cultural life, bringing joy -- and a backlash

When Mayor Zohran Mamdani took the stage at the Museum of the City of New York last week, he was surrounded by city workers invited to share iftar, the dinner held after sunset to break the daily Ramadan fast.

"It is not every day that we see in one room the sheer breadth of Muslim life in New York City," Mamdani said, flashing his trademark grin and offering the traditional holiday greeting. "I will say it once again, Ramadan mubarak, my friends."

It was a moment of celebration and pride not only for New York City's community of roughly one million Muslims but also for many Muslims across the country.

Over the last year, Mamdani had risen with astonishing speed from a Democratic Socialist backbencher in the state legislature to the pinnacle of power in the U.S.' largest city.

Andres Kudacki / AP / AP New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks to city workers during a Ramadan iftar meal at the Museum of the City of New York.

But during his speech on March 12, Mamdani also described this gathering as an act of defiance. "For nearly as long as there has been a New York City, there have been Muslim New Yorkers," he said. "But for nearly as long, those with power and and platform have sought to dehumanize us."

He was responding, in part, to Alabama's Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, who earlier that day had reposted an image of Mamdani celebrating public iftar dinner next to an image of the 9/11 terror attacks with the words "the enemy is inside the gates."

The enemy is inside the gates. https://t.co/YSNHIpDnds — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) March 12, 2026

NPR reached out to Tuberville's office for comment - they didn't respond. Speaking to the crowd in Harlem, Mamdani described Tuberville's post as "bigotry."

"When I hear such hatred and disdain unchecked in its rancor, I feel an isolation and a loneliness that many of you have felt as well," Mamdani said.

The U.S.' leading Muslim politician portrayed by the right as "dangerous"

Attacks on Mamdani from the right began last year, during his rapid ascent. With a disarming political style and masterful use of social media, he quickly emerged as the country's most influential Muslim politician

Tuberville's post isn't the only attack Mamdani has faced during Ramadan. After he criticized President Trump's decision to launch a war against Iran, one of New York City's most influential talk radio hosts, Sid Rosenberg, blasted Mamdani on social media, calling the mayor a "cockroach" and accusing him of hating Jews.

Brian Mann / NPR / NPR Mayor Zohran Mamdani sharing iftar with his wife Rama Duwaji.

During a press conference, Mamdani described Rosenberg's post as racist. "To be called animals, insects, to be called a jihadist mayor, to be called a cockroach, this language is painfully familiar to me as a Muslim New Yorker, but also as someone born in East Africa," he said.

Facing an intense public backlash, Rosenberg offered a partial apology on his radio show saying he regretted calling Mamdani names, but he then described Mamdani as dangerous. "I think his policies should scare the living daylights out of any decent New Yorker," he said.

Tensions escalated again a few days later, on March 7, when a small group of far-right activists gathered outside Mamdani's official residence in Manhattan, calling for an end to what they described as "the Islamic takeover of New York City." There was a clash with counter-protesters and two Muslim men from Pennsylvania allegedly threw improvised explosive devices.

Julius Constantine Motal / FR171675 / FR171675 Police detain a man after he attempted to detonate an improvised explosive device during a counterprotest against an anti-Islam protest outside Gracie Mansion.

FBI officials say the attack was inspired by ISIS. The devices failed to detonate, there were no injuries, and the men were arrested and are awaiting trial. At a press conference, Mamdani spoke carefully, condemning the anti-Muslim rally and the attempted violence.

"While I found this protest appalling, I will not waver in my belief that it should be allowed to happen. Ours is a free city where the right to protest is sacred," he said.

Far-right bigotry against Muslim Americans isn't new, but it has intensified in recent weeks following the launch of U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran, and after other violent attacks in Michigan and Virginia allegedly perpetrated by Muslims. Those incidents, one targeting a synagogue, are also being investigated as acts of terrorism.

Tennessee Republican Congressman Andy Ogles posted on X that Muslims "don't belong in American society." Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., who recently faced criticism for saying he'd choose dogs over Muslims, wrote: "We need more Islamophobia, not less. Fear of Islam is rational."

Khalid Latif, one of New York's most influential imams, thinks efforts to portray Muslims as violent and un-American are well organized and often effective. "The ability to mobilize people through fear has been a proven strategy," he said.

How iftar dinner helps bridge divides

Brian Mann / NPR / NPR Families gather at the Islamic Center of New York City to pray and break the daily Ramadan fast.

Latif leads the Islamic Center of New York City, where volunteers recently prepared an evening iftar meal of chicken and rice and dates. The entire community was invited to join. Latif says these gatherings, and those hosted by Mamdani, offer a chance to set aside differences.

"You and I can be an iftar dinner together and you don't have to share faith with me and we can just both sit and eat," he said.

People gathered here said they hope this year's more visible, high-profile celebration of Ramadan, led by Mamdani, will help give non-Muslims a less stigmatized view of their culture and faith.

Brian Mann / NPR / NPR "It is nice to note be treated as the other and to be viewed as part of the ingrained fabric of this city and the U.S.," said Saquib Rahim, a physician, who had come to an iftar dinner with his family.

"It is nice to note be treated as the other and to be viewed as part of the ingrained fabric of this city and the U.S.," said Saquib Rahim, a physician, who had come to the iftar with his family. "Ramadan is about community, charity and togetherness."

A "Muslim brother" at Rikers Island

Mamdani continued to hold his high profile iftar dinners throughout Ramadan, including a history-making gathering at Rikers Island. He was the first mayor to pray and break the fast with Muslim men, many awaiting trial, held at the city's massive jail facility.

Brian Mann / NPR / NPR Muslim men detained at the Rikers Island jail facility, many awaiting trail, joined Mayor Mamdani for prayer and an iftar meal during Ramadan.

"This is one of the most meaningful evenings I've had as mayor of New York City," Mamdani told NPR. "This is me just being a Muslim New Yorker. There are some for whom that is a political act."

At times Mamdani was surrounded by incarcerated men, shaking hands and leaning close to talk. Jail officials allowed NPR to speak with some of those who prayed and ate with Mamdani, on the condition that we not use their names. They described the mayor as a "Muslim brother."

Brian Mann / NPR / NPR Mayor Zohran Mamdani surrounded by men incarcerated at the Rikers Island jail facility, where he prayed and shared an iftar meal.

"I'm ecstatic. He cares about us even though we're going through a rough time," one man said. Another said it felt like a hopeful validation. "It's a proud thing to not be looked down upon, especially when you have someone as powerful as the mayor here. That's a blessing."

Throughout this Ramadan, other New Yorkers said they see Mamdani's public observance of the holiday as a pivot point for their community, a moment after years of stigma and suspicion when they feel welcome in a new way.

"For me I think it's a symbol of tide shifting," said Mazeefa Ahmed, a 22-year-old student who joined an iftar at the Islamic Center.

"You know, we're good people and we have nothing to hide," said Syed Adnan Bhukari, a city worker who joined Mamdani's iftar in Harlem. "I think Zohran being elected is showing the positive side to everyone."

As this year's Ramadan ends on Thursday, Mamdani has been in office less than four months. There are still deep tensions. ICE raids continue in New York City, some involving Muslim immigrant families. Verbal and social media attacks by Republican politicians aren't going away.

Mamdani still faces deep suspicion, not least among many of the city's Jewish leaders, over his support for Palestinian rights. The war in Iran and continued violence in Gaza, Israel and other parts of the Middle East are also being felt deeply in New York City.

Mamdani said Muslim families will keep gathering "because it is together that we find ease," he told the crowd in Harlem. "And we find it in the city that is our home."

Copyright 2026 NPR