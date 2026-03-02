Once tortured in an Iranian prison, Shirin Nariman talks about Supreme Leader Khamenei's death

Former Iranian prisoner and human rights activist Shirin Nariman is watching developments in Iran closely. As a supporter of the National Council of Iran Resistance, Nariman is hoping that the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his advisors will pave the road for democracy and human rights in the country.

Host Robin Young talks to her about the situation in Iran and its reverberations around the region.

