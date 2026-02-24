Scottsville medical camp that has helped thousands set to host first campers of ‘26

A camp in southern Kentucky for young people with disabilities is registering participants ahead of its spring and summer activities.

The Center for Courageous Kids in Scottsville covers 168 acres of land and

offers a summer camp experience to children with disabilities or lifelong illnesses,

at no cost. The camp opened in 2008 and was created by the late Elizabeth Turner

Campbell, who was inspired by the loss of her son to cancer.

Since then, the center says its camps have hosted more than 45,000 people from 46 U.S. states and 13 countries. Camps are tailored to children with specific diagnoses or illnesses and are designed to help those young people build confidence and gain independence.

Camps are offered for children with a number ailments and diagnoses, including:

Autism

Diabetes

Down Syndrome

Epilepsy/neurological disorders/narcolepsy

Hearing loss

Physical disabilities

Sickle Cell Disease

Spina Bifida

Visual impairment



Jen de Ridder, the center’s Senior Director of Camping Services, said the organization encourages participants to bring as little technology as possible to the camps, in order to concentrate on building relationships with the people around them.

“There’s nothing like sitting down at a meal and just laughing and talking with a friend, or as you’re getting ready in the morning for your day of activities or just the walk in between activities, so every day at camp is focused on that socialization,” de Ridder said.

The center’s 2026 camp schedule officially gets underway Feb. 27-Mar. 1, with a spring family retreat for campers with physical disabilities. Camps continue throughout the year, culminating with a mid-November camp for young people with diabetes.

de Ridder said it’s a thrill for the camp’s staff to see the ways participants grow over the course of their time at the Allen County retreat. She recalled a hearing-impaired camper who was hesitant about the experience when she arrived, but had transformed by the end of the week.

“The smile that she would have on her face lit up the room, and the laughter and the joy that we all had watching her become engaged and involved and giggling along with everybody else was really awesome to see,” de Ridder said.